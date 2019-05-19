President Trump is calling Rep. Justin Amash a "total lightweight" who is causing controversy solely for "the sake of getting his name out there."
The big picture: Amash, the first Republican congressman to say he is in favor of impeaching Trump, was the only Republican who voted for a Democratic bill that tried to stop President Trump from declaring a national emergency to pay for the border wall.
"Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy. If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,...
...he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION...Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!"
