Trump announces acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will step down

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will withdraw from the confirmation process, and that he will name Secretary of the Army Mark Esper to be his acting replacement.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family. I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!

Why it matters: The shakeup at the Pentagon comes amid escalating tensions with Iran. Yesterday, Shanahan announced that the U.S. will send 1,000 troops to the Middle East.