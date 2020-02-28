President Trump again nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), in a tweet on Friday.

Catch up quick: If confirmed, Ratcliffe would eventually replace Richard Grenell, a staunch defender of Trump and former U.S. ambassador to Germany who was installed as the acting DNI only a few weeks ago. Grenell would have had to leave the post on March 11 unless Trump formally nominated someone else to oversee the U.S. intelligence community, the New York Times reports.

Ratcliffe's nomination will allow Grenell to remain as acting intelligence chief as it winds its way through Senate confirmation.

Flashback: Trump had previously nominated Ratcliffe in July, but Ratcliffe withdrew his name in August as senior congressional Republicans "deemed him unqualified for the job," per the Times. Democrats and Republicans alike questioned his lack of intelligence experience.

Trump reconsidered the nomination in August, saying it would expose Ratcliffe to "months of slander and libel."

The big picture: Ratcliffe's second nomination comes amid the administration's broader effort to identify "disloyal government officials" and replace them with "trusted pro-Trump people," more than a dozen sources familiar with the effort told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

