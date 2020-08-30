1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Team Trump's era of good feelings

Trump greets guests ahead of first lady Melania Trump's address to the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden at the White House, Aug. 25. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Here are some reasons why President Trump's top advisers say they feel better today than they did three weeks ago.

The state of play: Some early data suggests the Republican National Convention was a success and gave Trump more of a bounce than Joe Biden got from the Democratic National Convention.

  • A new Morning Consult poll has Trump getting a 4 percentage point bounce out of the RNC, whereas Biden got no immediate bounce from the DNC the week earlier. (According to the latest Morning Consult poll, Biden leads Trump 50% to 44% among likely voters nationwide).
  • A new Yahoo News-YouGov poll has Biden's lead over Trump shrinking to 6 percentage points after the RNC — the vice president's smallest lead in months.
  • Fundraising performed well during the RNC. Trump's communications director Tim Murtaugh says the campaign raised $76 million during the RNC.
  • Biden announced he would resume campaign travel after Labor Day, including a trip to Minnesota. Minnesota last voted Republican during Richard Nixon's landslide victory in 1972.
  • COVID-19 cases have been trending down off of the late July peak.

Between the lines: A central goal of the RNC was to win back suburbanites who view Trump as racist and devoid of morals. That's why you saw so many Black speakers offering character testimonials for the president.

  • To that end, Trump aides are encouraged by the Morning Consult poll, which showed that "Trump cut into Biden's lead among voters in the suburbs: Before the convention, Biden led by 14 points (54 percent to 40 percent), but after the convention, he led by 8 points (50 percent to 42 percent)."

Alayna Treene
Aug 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What's next for Trump after the Republican National Convention

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios; Photo: Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images

Team Trump officials told Axios they're using the same tactic, with a suburban twist, that worked for the campaign in 2016 when they portrayed a country at risk from "violent" immigrants flooding the U.S.-Mexico border:

Why it matters: They're trying to scare swing voters away from the Biden-Harris ticket by defining the duo as a conduit for the "radical left."

Margaret Talev
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: Trump trades bounce for a hit to Biden

Trump with his family after giving his convention speech on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump didn’t make himself more appealing to voters during the Republican National Convention, but he did hurt Joe Biden, a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll finds.

Why it matters: Trump dedicated much of his convention messaging to trying to try scare voters about Biden, charging that he'd allow leftist radicals to drive Democrats' agenda and urban protesters to unravel the suburbs.

Hans Nichols
Aug 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What's next for Joe Biden after Democratic National Convention

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios; Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden’s calculation is clear: he wants to scare the hell out of America about four more years of President Trump and keep the camera, focus and media trained on his opponent, not himself.

Why it matters: Biden said this week he plans a partial return to the road after Labor Day, with targeted visits to swing states — but strictly within the guidelines of safe crowd sizes, social distancing and guidance from scientists and public health officials.

