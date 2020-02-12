Updated 23 mins ago - World

Trump administration signals Afghanistan drawdown is close

Dave Lawler

Trump visits Bagram Air Base. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty

Multiple signs are currently pointing toward a U.S. drawdown in Afghanistan.

What they're saying: Defense Secretary Mark Esper said today that he's comfortable with a smaller U.S. troop presence, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said he's "cautiously optimistic" an announcement is forthcoming, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Afghan president to fill him on a possible deal.

  • As O'Brien reiterated last night, President Trump believes "it's time for America to come home" after 18 years, though he cautioned that a full withdrawal is not imminent. He also noted that withdrawal deals have collapsed in the past.
  • Two American troops, Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, were killed on Saturday by a soldier in an Afghan army uniform, per AP. Trump traveled to Dover Air Base Monday to pay his respects.

The U.S. has engaged in stop-start negotiations with the Taliban over the past year to set conditions for an American withdrawal.

  • Despite promising during the campaign to end the war, Trump was convinced early in his presidency to keep a large U.S. presence in the country. Now, he reportedly wants all American troops out of the country by November's election.
  • A deal seemed within striking distance last September but fell apart after a deadly Taliban attack and the scuttling of a summit Trump hoped to host at Camp David.
  • Despite U.S. demands for a ceasefire, the Taliban only grew more aggressive in recent months, possibly to strengthen its leverage in negotiations. American airstrikes also increased to the highest levels in years.

The state of play: Recent negotiations in Qatar seem to have proved fruitful. One senior diplomat told the N.Y. Times that a deal is 95% complete, at least in principle.

  • The complete outline of the deal isn't known, but it includes assurances from the Taliban that Afghanistan will not be used in future as a base for terror groups like al-Qaeda.
  • The U.S. is also demanding a reduction in violence before and after the deal is complete, and negotiations on power sharing between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
  • Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president, tweeted yesterday that Pompeo had notified him of "notable progress."
  • Esper said he'd be comfortable with a troop reduction in the shorter-term to about 8,600, from 12,000.

Between the lines: Former CIA deputy director Michael Morell told Axios last year the negotiations are a “charade” designed to provide the U.S. a “face-saving way out of Afghanistan."

The bottom line: But leaders from both parties, including the Democratic presidential candidates, are weary of the war and looking for a way out. Polls suggest Americans tend to consider the war a failure.

Pentagon identifies 2 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan shootout

A U.S. flag at a base in Afghanistan in November 2014. Photo: Wakil Koshar/AFP via Getty Images

Two American service members were killed and six others wounded in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday in a firefight, the U.S. military said in a statement to news outlets including Axios.

The latest: The two soldiers killed were named by the Defense Department Sunday as Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, and Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28. They were both posthumously promoted.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Pompeo confirms U.S. green light for Israeli annexations in West Bank

Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told me in an interview today that the U.S. will support Israeli annexations in the West Bank, as long as they're consistent with the maps presented in the U.S. peace plan.

Why it matters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he'd bring plans to annex the Jordan Valley and all settlements in the West Bank before the Cabinet on Sunday. He would not have taken such a dramatic step without U.S. backing.

Rashaan Ayesh

Senate passes USMCA trade deal

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate voted 89-10 Thursday to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Why it matters: The deal now heads to President Trump's desk for his signature, allowing the president to accomplish one of his biggest policy goals ahead of his 2020 re-election battle — hours before the official start of his impeachment trial

