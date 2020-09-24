Kayleigh McEnany: Trump will accept "free and fair" election, no answer on if he loses

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that President Trump will "accept the results of a free and fair election," but did not specify whether he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Joe Biden.
Why it matters: Trump refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, instead remarking: "we're going to have to see what happens."
The big picture: Trump told reporters on Wednesday he believes the Supreme Court may have to decide the results of the 2020 presidential election, as he has ramped up continued claims that mail-in voting will result in widespread voter fraud.
- FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday that the agency has "not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise."
What she's saying:
REPORTER: "...are the results legitimate only if the president wins?"
MCENANY: "The president will accept the results of a free and fair election. He will accept the will of the American people."
REPORTER: "So for clarity, if he loses, and it's free and fair, he will accept them?"
MCENANY: "I've answered your question. He will accept the results of a free and fair election."