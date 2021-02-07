Sign up for our daily briefing

Trumka defends police unions against Black Lives Matter critics

Police unions "should be able to negotiate disciplinary stuff" to protect officers from unfair punishment, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka said during an "Axios on HBO" interview.

Why this matters: Following last year's death of George Floyd during an arrest and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, law enforcement unions are at the center of a heated debate in the labor movement.

  • Racial justice leaders, the BLM movement and some unions affiliated with the AFL-CIO believe police unions don't belong in the labor movement because they use their collective bargaining powers to shield cops from accountability and block reform efforts.
  • They say it's inappropriate to negotiate leniency for police misconduct and that agreements make it hard to fire officers who abuse their power or mistreat vulnerable minorities.

Trumka pushed back, saying without the power to negotiate disciplinary actions, the outcomes could be "capricious" in ways unfair to officers.

  • Among the AFL-CIO's diverse federation is the International Union of Police Associations, which negotiates on behalf of some local police unions.
  • "Look, I came from a coal mine. My grandfather helped organize that coal mine and we didn't have any protection," Trumka said. "The employer did all the disciplinary stuff. And I could tell you, it was never fair and it didn't help in policing."

Yes, but: Police officers are authorized to carry guns and use lethal force in their jobs.

  • Progressive critics of police unions argue that to bargain over disciplinary proceedings for an officer who may have killed an unarmed Black man is a fundamentally different proposition than negotiating sanctions for a coal miner or a teacher.

Other highlights: During the interview, Trumka also defended his legacy in the labor movement amid a period of decline.

  • He pushed back aggressively against criticisms from younger union leaders that the movement under his watch has put too much money and focus into political donations and not enough into organizing.
  • On the fraught topic of school reopenings, he sided with the Chicago Teachers Union and dismissed comments from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that vaccinations need not be a prerequisite for teachers to return to classrooms.
  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a tentative deal today that would reopen schools for parents seeking in-school instruction.

Editor's Note: Updates with tentative deal for Chicago and its public school teachers.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

AFL-CIO leader: Clinton, Obama let down unions

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

AFL-CIO boss Richard Trumka told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that former Presidents Clinton and Obama didn't understand unions' importance — and were disappointments to organized labor because of it.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden has surrounded himself with people that are worker-friendly, so that in the multitude of decisions that are made every day without the president being involved, they're going to think about the impact it has on workers," Trumka said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top union leader: Biden's Keystone plan wrong, will cost U.S. jobs

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that he wished President Biden hadn't canceled the Keystone XL pipeline his first day in office — because it will cost some good-paying union jobs.

Why this matters: Organized labor is crucial to the Biden coalition. But there are significant tensions among environmentalists, the president's team addressing climate change and some parts of the labor movement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
28 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Ex-Parler CEO John Matze says he didn't want Trump deal

Ex-Parler CEO John Matze tells "Axios on HBO" that the social media company's negotiations last summer to bring President Trump onto the Twitter rival were a lose-lose proposition and never got beyond unsigned, non-binding term sheets.

What Matze says: "I didn't like the idea of working with Trump, because he might have bullied people inside the company to do what he wanted. But I was worried that if we didn't sign the deal, he might have been vengeful and told his followers to leave Parler."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow