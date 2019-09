Flashback: Cabinet official Bill Blair said earlier this year the Liberals would propose the ban, according to the Toronto Star, after shootings injured 4 during a victory celebration for the Raptors' NBA championship Toronto.

In June, parliament approved a bill to increase background checks on gun owners.

Context: The announcement comes after Trudeau has spent days explaining photos and a video of him that appeared to show him in brownface or blackface. A photo appeared first in TIME Magazine on Wednesday at a party in 2001. On Thursday, two more photos of Trudeau wearing blackface at other events surfaced. The Prime Minister said he could not confirm whether he had darkened his skin in any more instances.