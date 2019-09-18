Photo of Justin Trudeau in brownface surfaces ahead of Canada election

TIME magazine has obtained a photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface at an 'Arabian Nights' party in 2001. A spokesperson for Trudeau's Liberal Party confirmed to TIME that the photo is indeed him and the prime minister plans to address it later Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Trudeau, who has celebrated Canada's diversity throughout his tenure as prime minister, recently triggered a general election scheduled for Oct. 21. The election will effectively be a referendum on Trudeau's first term, Axios' Dave Lawler notes. An ethics scandal and unfulfilled expectations mean it's far from certain he'll win a new term. Polls show his Liberals neck and neck with the opposition Conservatives.