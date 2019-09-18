Photo of Justin Trudeau in brownface surfaces ahead of Canada election

TIME magazine has obtained a photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface at an 'Arabian Nights' party in 2001. A spokesperson for Trudeau's Liberal Party confirmed to TIME that the photo is indeed him and the prime minister plans to address it later Wednesday night.
Why it matters: Trudeau, who has celebrated Canada's diversity throughout his tenure as prime minister, recently triggered a general election scheduled for Oct. 21. The election will effectively be a referendum on Trudeau's first term, Axios' Dave Lawler notes. An ethics scandal and unfulfilled expectations mean it's far from certain he'll win a new term. Polls show his Liberals neck and neck with the opposition Conservatives.
What we know: The photo was taken in 2001 at an Arabian-Nights gala and appeared in the school's yearbook. Trudeau was 29 at the time and a teacher at the private school where the event was being held. The now-prime minister can be seen wearing a turban, robes and makeup to darken his skin.
- The Liberal Party spokesperson told TIME he was dressed as a character from the Disney movie Aladdin.
- The school, West Point Grey Academy, ranges in tuition from $22,000 to $23,000 annually — making it one of the "most expensive private day schools in Vancouver," according to TIME. During his first campaign, Trudeau played down his role at the school, opting instead to tout his time teaching at a public school.
- While the photo was previously unreported, TIME notes it has been the "subject of gossip within the West Point Grey community."
