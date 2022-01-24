Trivalence unites health tech and fintech

Looking to modernize how health care constituents pay and supply one another, industry veteran Dunston Almeida has launched a new company with a “nine-figure” commitment from New Enterprise Associates.

What’s happening: The new company, triValence, is building next-gen infrastructure to automate B2B supply-chain management and payment processes, Almeida tells Sarah.

In addition to Almeida, a former Zelis, eviCore and Medco executive, triValence has assembled executives with past experience at CVS, Inovalon, John Hopkins, Optum and Symplr.

Strategic advisers include former GE and Athenahealth CEO Jeff Immelt and ex-White House policy director Kavita Patel. Almeida says triValence aims for a 50% female leadership team.

Why it matters: The health care payments and supply chain ecosystem is inefficient and ripe for change. Providers manage vendors and systems that are siloed, and processes remain largely paper-based and manual.

Most health care payments innovation has focused on the consumer, whereas the B2B universe — despite its size — has lagged.

“There’s big demand because nobody is doing it,” Almeida says. “It’s boring. Not sexy. It’s infrastructure. It’s hard to do.”

What he found: Almeida spent time examining the strategies and best practices of fintechs like Stripe and Plaid before launching his new venture.

“A fintech company doesn’t make money from processing transactions; they are capturing massive amounts of data, then de-identifying it. If we are successful, we can use the data for value-based contracting.”

Between the lines: NEA has a strong track record when it comes to funding company incubation, but the VC is extremely selective on this front. Its last three founding projects are:

Radiology Partners, founded in 2012, and now the largest imaging business in the country.

Strive Health, founded in 2017, and now among the fastest-growing valued-based kidney care providers.

AllyAlign, founded as SeniorHousing in 2020 to set up Medicare Advantage I-SNPs and D-SNPs for seniors.

One fun thing: triValence is named after the Valence bond theory, an explanation for the chemical bonding of two atoms.

Likewise, Almeida says, triValence is trying to create connectivity between the different stakeholders in the health care supply chain — manufacturers, distributors and physicians — all the while marrying health tech, fintech and data.

Sarah co-authors the Axios Pro Health Tech Deals newsletter. Subscribe at AxiosPro.com.