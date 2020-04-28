21 mins ago - Economy & Business

TripAdvisor cuts 25% of its workforce amid coronavirus pandemic

Dan Primack

Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Online travel booking site Tripadvisor confirmed Tuesday that it is eliminating 900 jobs, or around 25% of its workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the hotel and airline industries.

The state of play: Co-founder and CEO Steve Kaufer, who is no longer taking a 2020 salary, said in a statement that the company "had hoped cutting discretionary expenses and furloughs would be enough, but as the pandemic worsened, it became clear that the company needed to take additional cost saving measures."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Fadel Allassan

Common Sense Media CEO: Coronavirus puts education equity "at extreme risk"

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating pre-existing problems with education equity in the United States, Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer said at an Axios event Tuesday.

Why it matters: A survey by Common Sense Media, an educational non-profit, found that black and Hispanic teens were more likely than white teens to say they were worried about falling behind in their studies as a result of in-person classes being canceled.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,074,861 — Total deaths: 213,255 — Total recoveries — 906,898Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 994,625 — Total deaths: 56,749 — Total recoveries — 112,065 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Economy: TripAdvisor cuts 25% of its workforce. — Airlines' first-quarter earnings reveal scope of coronavirus pain
  4. Small business: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised an audit for all PPP loans over $2 million.
  5. In Congress: House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The battle to let states go bankrupt
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

