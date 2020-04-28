TripAdvisor cuts 25% of its workforce amid coronavirus pandemic

Online travel booking site Tripadvisor confirmed Tuesday that it is eliminating 900 jobs, or around 25% of its workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the hotel and airline industries.

The state of play: Co-founder and CEO Steve Kaufer, who is no longer taking a 2020 salary, said in a statement that the company "had hoped cutting discretionary expenses and furloughs would be enough, but as the pandemic worsened, it became clear that the company needed to take additional cost saving measures."