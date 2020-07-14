45 mins ago - Economy & Business

L.A.-based Triller waits in the wings as more companies ban TikTok

TikTok has helped China's ByteDance become the world's most valuable "unicorn" company, but its shiny horn is beginning to get some serious scuff marks.

Driving the news: Wells Fargo yesterday told employees to delete TikTok from company devices. This is similar to what Amazon did last Friday, except Wells Fargo didn't then backtrack and claim to have made "a mistake."

  • This comes shortly after TikTok was banned in India, by far its largest market.
  • TikTok also is at increased risk of being banned in the U.S., its third-largest market, with multiple social media execs telling me they believe President Trump's bark will lead to bite.

What's next: If TikTok is indeed banned in the U.S., lots of apps are preparing to take its place. Pay special attention to one: Los Angeles-based Triller.

  • The app was originally created by a pair of musical techies who wanted to edit music videos without complex software, but now is a more robust version of TikTok (albeit a bit slower with barely a fraction of the downloads).
  • It claims to have jumped from a few hundred thousand users in India to tens of millions after the TikTok ban, thanks in part to some well-known influencers joining its platform.
  • Triller, which last year raised $28 million in a round led by a holding company affiliated with Ryan Kavanaugh (founder of hot-then-bankrupt film studio Relativity Media), is said to be in the midst of a large new fundraise being managed by UBS.
  • It also just quietly acquired a livestreamed events app called Halogen, Axios has learned.

The bottom line: Unicorns have failed before, but none have been abruptly regulated out of existence. If Triller can convince investors that it's a viable fallback plan, it could soon become a unicorn itself.

The U.K. was the most-prepared country for a pandemic — until it wasn't

One country was easily the best-prepared in the world to respond quickly to and mitigate the spread of an epidemic, according to the 2019 Global Health Security Index: Great Britain.

Reality check: When the coronavirus struck, the U.K. had arguably one of the least effective responses among rich countries, despite decades of preparation for just such an event. Its death toll ranks behind only the U.S. and Brazil.

Competitors ready to pounce on TikTok bans

Growing security and privacy concerns over Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok have given a lift to alternatives like Byte and Dubsmash, which have seen spikes in downloads from smartphone users recently, according to data from SensorTower.

Why it matters: If TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity among U.S. youth gets slowed by rising tensions with China, or ended by a threatened ban by the Trump administration, American teens will still have to get their hits of meme-laden video somewhere.

U.S. pushes homegrown drone industry amid China battle

Alarmed at the prospect of relying on Chinese-made drones for public safety and monitoring critical industries, U.S. investors and the federal government are newly backing a domestic drone industry of hardware and software companies.

The big picture: The moves come as the industry continues to be led by DJI, a Chinese hardware maker — and as concerns grow both in China and the U.S. about reliance on the other country's technology.

