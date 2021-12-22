Sign up for our daily briefing
Image via Treyarch
Call of Duty developer Treyarch issued its first public statement in response to ongoing harassment problems at Activision Blizzard, stating that its "culture has no room for sexism, harassment, racism, bigotry, discrimination, or bullying."
Why it matters: Treyarch, a part of Activision Blizzard, has not been without its own share of internal harassment.
- Co-head Dan Bunting left the company around the time the Wall Street Journal published a damning report about CEO Bobby Kotick's knowledge and involvement in those ongoing scandals; Bunting was accused of harassment himself in 2017.
- "As we move forward, providing a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment so that all may thrive will be our highest priority," Treyarch's statement reads.
- "Everyone at Treyarch is drawn to game development because we possess a deep love for the artistry of video games and the magic that can create moments that matter. This is a moment that matters and it starts by being better."
According to producer Miranda Due, the statement was written by the women of Treyarch.
- "We are the ones that have been impacted the most by what has happened, and we are fighting for a better future," she tweeted. "Change has to happen from within and we are doing our best and need support ... "
- As for why it didn't happen earlier, Due said it takes time to process the trauma of those revelations.
Elsewhere: Employees at Raven Software are still striking in an effort to get Activision Blizzard to reinstate a dozen QA employees.
- Employees have been on strike for 17 days "with no response to our demand," tweeted worker collective A Better ABK. Activision Blizzard employees will soon begin paid holiday time.
- The duration of that strike is unprecedented for the video game industry, which is almost entirely not unionized.
- Over the past few months, some Activision Blizzard employees have begun the process of potentially unionizing.