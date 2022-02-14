Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, has been named this year's entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30.

The big picture: It will be the first WHCA dinner since 2019 and will "offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause," the association said.

The annual event was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and former President Trump did not attend the dinners during his presidency.

What they're saying: "Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week," said WHCA president Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio.