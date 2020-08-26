2 hours ago - Health

Most treatment centers lack standard of care for opioid addiction

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 70% of residential treatment programs in the U.S. don’t offer the medical standard of care for opioid addiction, a new report published in JAMA shows.

The big picture: Many facilities pushed clinically irrelevant therapies or outright discouraged widely accepted medication-based therapies.

By the numbers: Researchers called 368 programs posing as uninsured heroin users asking for care options.

  • Just 29% of facilities offered maintenance treatment with buprenorphine, while more than 20% discouraged the drug's use. 31% offered medication-assisted treatment, but only for short term "detox."
  • 92% offered some kind of 12-step programming. Many also offered group therapy.
  • Many also offered yoga, animal therapy or massage — therapies with little to no basis in evidence.

Marisa Fernandez
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-DHS official says Trump offered pardons to immigration officials who broke the law

Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, claimed in a political ad released Tuesday that President Trump offered to "pardon U.S. government officials for breaking the law to implement his immigration policies."

Why it matters: Taylor, who quit the Trump administration in 2019 and endorsed Joe Biden last week, is one of a number of Republicans seeking to stop the president's re-election. Trump denied that he offered pardons to immigration officials when the allegations were first reported by the Washington Post and New York Times in August 2019.

Jim VandeHeiJonathan Swan
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

How Trump could pull off another upset

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

It feels like August of 2016 all over again. Polls show Donald Trump losing big. Pundits proclaim he can't win. Reporters sneer at Trump voters on Twitter and cable. 

Why it matters: There are several signs that should give the Trump-is-toast self-assured pause.

Scott Rosenberg
1 hour ago - Technology

Apple's fight to separate online from IRL

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Apple's longstanding rule for calculating its cut of transactions enabled through its iOS App Store depends on an apparently simple principle: If a good or service is digital, Apple takes 30%. If the good or service is physical, Apple doesn't.

The catch: Life doesn't divide neatly that way any more.

