Treasury staffer resigns after mother's guilty plea in college admissions scandal

Treasury Department staffer James Littlefair has resigned after his mother pleaded guilty as part of the ongoing college admissions scandal sweeping up affluent families across the country, Politico reports.

What we know: Littlefair joined the Treasury in 2017 and worked under Secretary Steven Mnuchin before leaving the department this month. His mother, Karen Littlefair, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud to help her son earn enough credits graduate from Georgetown University.