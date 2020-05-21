1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus pushes travel and tourism sectors to up co-branding efforts

Photo rendering via Hilton

The travel and tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, and is desperate to reassure potential customers that they will be safe from the novel coronavirus when and if they start traveling again.

The bottom line: The only two things that will always thrive in a crisis are cockroaches and co-branding opportunities.

How it works: The formula for doing so is simple: Find a well-known brand of household cleaner, add a well-known medical brand, and combine.

  • United Airlines has announced that it is "teaming up with Clorox" and "working closely with the experts at Cleveland Clinic."
  • Hilton Hotels says that it "will collaborate with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with Mayo Clinic."

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,047,377 — Total deaths: 329,816 — Total recoveries — 1,924,231Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,562,714 — Total deaths: 93,863 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. States: The next big fights between cities and states — Cases are on the rise across the South.
  4. Tech: Facebook could have 50% of staff on remote work by 2030.
  5. Education: 20% of students are uncertain of returning to college — Rep. Jahana Hayes says CDC's guidance for reopening schools is "unrealistic."
  6. Media: The Atlantic lays off almost 20% of staff.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 28 mins ago - Health

At least 80 dead after Cyclone Amphan lashed India and Bangladesh

A woman stands amidst the debris of her house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Satkhira on May Thursdau. Photo: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan killed at least 80 people as of Thursday after torrential rains and powerful winds hit eastern India and Bangladesh earlier this week, per New York Times.

Details: Kolkata, one of India's biggest cities, is among the worst-hit areas, with more than 14 million people left without power, the BBC reports. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic," per AFP. "Almost everything is destroyed in the coastal villages of the state," she said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 47 mins ago - Science