59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Driving hits red light during coronavirus lockdowns

Sam Baker

A woman waits for a bus on a nearly empty street in downtown Chicago on March 21. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images.

It’s not just mass transit: Car travel has also declined sharply amid the coronavirus lockdown.

By the numbers: Almost every major U.S. city last month saw a steep reduction in the number of miles traveled by car, compared to a benchmark in January, according to StreetsBlog.

  • Los Angeles: ⬇️ 70%
  • San Francisco: ⬇️ 83%
  • Chicago: ⬇️ 67%
  • Boston: ⬇️ 75%
  • New York: ⬇️ 67%
  • Washington, D.C.: ⬇️ 77%

Between the lines: D.C. and New York saw bigger drops earlier in March than many other cities.

Yes, but: Some parts of the country, particularly in the southeast, haven’t seen as big a drop. The number of miles traveled in Jacksonville, Florida, for example, is down by a comparatively small 46%.

The bottom line: When most of the country is being told to stay home, sure, you’d expect to see a lot less travel in all of its forms. But this is still encouraging data to suggest that most of us really are staying home, at least more often.

Go deeper

Kim Hart

Public transit's death spiral

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Public transit systems across the country are experiencing a painful trifecta: Ridership has collapsed, funding streams are squeezed, and mass transit won't bounce back from the pandemic nearly as fast as other modes of transportation.

Why it matters: Transit agencies could see an annual shortfall of as much as $38 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to TransitCenter. At the same time, they're more important than ever, with more than 36% of essential workers relying on public transportation to get to work.

Arrow12 hours ago - Health
Jennifer A. Kingson

The fight for New York

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New York's fight against the novel coronavirus is also the nation's fight, as the state — and the city in particular — emerges with "astronomical numbers" of cases, to quote Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Why it matters: The Empire State has 5% of the world's COVID-19 cases and about 50% of the nation's. Its success — or failure — in fighting the virus, safeguarding citizens and treating the afflicted will tell us a lot about what can succeed in the rest of the U.S.

ArrowMar 25, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

ArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health