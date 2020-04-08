Driving hits red light during coronavirus lockdowns

It’s not just mass transit: Car travel has also declined sharply amid the coronavirus lockdown.

By the numbers: Almost every major U.S. city last month saw a steep reduction in the number of miles traveled by car, compared to a benchmark in January, according to StreetsBlog.

Los Angeles: ⬇️ 70%

San Francisco: ⬇️ 83%

Chicago: ⬇️ 67%

Boston: ⬇️ 75%

New York: ⬇️ 67%

Washington, D.C.: ⬇️ 77%

Between the lines: D.C. and New York saw bigger drops earlier in March than many other cities.

Yes, but: Some parts of the country, particularly in the southeast, haven’t seen as big a drop. The number of miles traveled in Jacksonville, Florida, for example, is down by a comparatively small 46%.

The bottom line: When most of the country is being told to stay home, sure, you’d expect to see a lot less travel in all of its forms. But this is still encouraging data to suggest that most of us really are staying home, at least more often.