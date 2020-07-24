1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The seasonal effect on traditional unemployment claims

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Department of Labor via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Lots of media companies reported that initial jobless claims rose for the first time in 15 weeks last week, but that is only true when looking at the seasonally adjusted data.

Why it matters: Seasonal adjustment has significantly altered the number of claims, with reports showing more than 300,000 additional initial jobless claims during weeks in May.

  • The difference between seasonally adjusted and unadjusted continuing claims was around 2 million for every week in May.

By the numbers: Unadjusted numbers showed an increase in initial claims for the week of July 11, with claims rising to 1.5 million from 1.4 million the previous week.

  • The number of claims, not adjusted, fell last week to 1.4 million.

Of note: The total unadjusted number of people receiving unemployment benefits through all state and federal programs was 31.8 million for the week ending July 4. That represents about 1 in 5 people in the workforce.

Courtenay Brown
Economy & Business

More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment

Unemployed hospitality and service workers protest in Miami Beach, Fla. in May. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form — a slight decline — while roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them last week, a rise from last week's number, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $600 per week — authorized under the coronavirus stimulus bill are set to expire in coming days, leaving millions of Americans with a smaller financial cushion as cases spike and businesses are forced to close again amid the worst economic downturn of our lifetime.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

The unemployment situation is really, really bad

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In the first week of July, nearly 1.5 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits from the little-known Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Short-Term Compensation programs.

The state of play: For the week ending April 11, the first week for which data on the programs is available, PEUC and STC programs counted a little over 62,000 and 27,000 claimants each, respectively. That means both programs have seen approximately 15-fold increases in about three months' time.

Sara Fischer
Economy & Business

Hollywood's lost summer

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: David Livingston/GC Images

Nearly five months after Hollywood first began to shutter, the prospect of a reopening of theaters and production sets still seems grim.

Why it matters: The entertainment industry was experiencing record theater revenues and explosive production demand prior to the coronavirus. Now, Hollywood's facing its biggest financial crisis ever.

