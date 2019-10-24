The trade war is killing U.S.-China business deals

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global mergers and acquisitions activity is poised to slow this year and next, but nowhere has M&A activity been slowed like the pace of deals between the U.S. and China.

Why it matters: "M&A has been one of the areas hit hardest by the trade war, with deal value for North American target companies with a Chinese acquirer on pace to fall by over 90% since peaking in 2016," a new report from PitchBook finds.