Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Private equity giant TPG files for an IPO

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

TPG co-founder David Bonderman. Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize.

TPG, one of the world's largest and most successful private equity firms, filed for an IPO on Thursday.

Why it matters: TPG has talked for more than a decade about going public, but instead remained private while most of its mega-PE peers took the plunge.

Details: The firm plans to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "TPG," with J.P. Morgan as the first bank listed among 23 other underwriters.

  • It reports $109 billion in assets under management, more than 900 employees and over 280 current portfolio companies.
  • TPG generated nearly $3.9 billion in 2021 revenue, around $685 million of which was from fees.

Background: The Texas-based firm was formed in 1992, and quickly gained attention for helping to buy Continental Airlines. It eventually became the first U.S. private equity firm to open significant operations in Asia, and also was early on impact investing and tech growth equity.

  • Earlier this year, TPG named onetime Goldman Sachs president Jon Winkelried as its sole CEO, with co-founder Jim Coulter moving to an executive chairman role. Co-founder David Bonderman now serves as non-executive chair.

Rival firms that already are public include Apollo, Blackstone, Carlyle and KKR.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 14, 2021 - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Course Hero raises $380 million at $3.6 billion valuation

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Course Hero, a Silicon Valley provider of online class study materials, has raised $380 million in Series C funding at a $3.6 billion valuation led by Wellington Management.

Why it matters: The company is becoming a major education industry acquirer, having recently bought CliffsNotes, LitCharts, QuillBot and Symbolab.

Go deeper
Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 15, 2021 - Economy & Business

Anchorage Digital raises $350 million in funding round led by KKR

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Anchorage Digital, a San Francisco-based company providing digital assets custody and management for institutions, raised $350 million in Series D funding at a $3 billion valuation led by KKR.

Why it matters: As institutions continue to get more and more invested into crypto, companies like Anchorage are becoming critical.

Go deeper
Andrew Freedman
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

Picture of an overturned truck on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2021. (Nebraska State Highway Patrol via Twitter)

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

Go deeper