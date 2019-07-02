Total solar eclipse graces South American skies

Generally, total solar eclipses occur every 12 to 18 months, but any one location experiences totality on average every 360 years, per the European Southern Observatory.

The last total solar eclipse was in August 2017.

What's happening: AP reported early Tuesday that more than 300,000 tourists had collected in La Serena, Chile to catch a glimpse of the eclipse — the first city in South America to experience totality, at 4:38 pm EST.

The path of the eclipse will trace a 90-mile-wide stretch of land, from La Serena to Chascomús, Argentina, south of Buenos Aires.

Thereafter, the eclipse will move toward the Atlantic Ocean and come to a close as the sun sets at 4:50 pm.

Outside the path of totality, many will be able to see a partial eclipse throughout the rest of Chile and Argentina, along with Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, and in other parts of South America.

Why it matters according to NASA: "Studying the Sun during total solar eclipses helps scientists understand the source and behavior of solar radiation that drives space weather near Earth, which can affect the health of astronauts in space and the durability of materials used to build spacecraft."

