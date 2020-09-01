22 mins ago - Science

Rocket scientist Tory Bruno's vision of the future

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: NASA

United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno believes humanity's push to explore the solar system could one day reduce poverty on Earth.

Why it matters: ULA is the workhorse of the space industry, with a high rate of success for the rockets it flies and big government and commercial contracts. It is well-positioned to one day act as the ride for companies and nations hoping to push farther into deep space.

  • While Bruno's presence in the space industry may not be as flashy as other leaders like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, he is an influential figure who will help shape the coming decades of space exploration.

The big picture: Humanity's future in space will hinge on exploring and mining the Moon and possibly other bodies for resources like water, according to Bruno.

  • "At first, it will help us to alleviate poverty here on Earth, but it will also be a great democratization of space where ordinary people are living and working in this cislunar economic region I envision. ... My personal role in all of this is to help make this practical through the transportation system," Bruno told me.

State of play: ULA has had a big year, winning a huge and hard-fought national security contract with the U.S. government that is likely worth billions of dollars through the 2020s.

  • The company is also working to build its new Vulcan Centaur rocket using Blue Origin-built engines to end its reliance on Russian rocket engines.
  • The rocket's first flight could launch as early as next year.

Between the lines: One way to bring about cheaper access to orbit and beyond is by reusing expensive rocket parts instead of effectively discarding them after one flight.

  • After putting Vulcan Centaur through its paces, ULA plans to eventually recover the rocket's engines, not the full booster, in order to make back some of the cost of the rocket.
  • "We're not recovering the full value booster. That's the downside, but the upside is that we get to do it pretty much every time," Bruno said, adding that to land a full booster requires reserving fuel to come back to Earth, but ULA's recovery methods have no such requirement.

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
19 mins ago - Science

Why the private space industry embraces risk

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The space industry has always accepted some level of risk and failure, but as the commercial space industry matures, companies are using failure to their advantage to try to help their businesses succeed.

Why it matters: By taking on more risk and pushing their systems to the limits, space companies may be able to reach ambitious goals — like building a city on Mars or mining the Moon for resources.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr issues new rules on FBI surveillance of political campaigns

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a series of reforms to ensure oversight and accountability over the FBI's process for applying for warrants to conduct surveillance on elected officials and political campaigns.

The big picture: The changes come months after the DOJ inspector general flagged "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications used for 2016 Trump campaign official Carter Page during the FBI's Russia investigation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 25,533,086 — Total deaths: 851,647 — Total recoveries: 16,865,101Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,036,569 — Total deaths: 183,689 — Total recoveries: 2,184,825 — Total tests: 78,292,321Map.
  3. Politics: White House to resume public tours with new restrictions — Most Americans think the federal government is making the pandemic worse.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Tech: Apple, Google to allow coronavirus exposure notifications without app.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow