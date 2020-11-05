Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.

Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The NBA's Toronto Raptors would love to play next season at home, but with travel between the U.S. and Canada currently restricted — including a 14-day quarantine — they're weighing a temporary U.S. residence.

The state of play: The NBA season is expected to start on Dec. 22, and a surge in positive cases in the U.S. means travel restrictions could remain for a while.

  • The MLB's Blue Jays dealt with the same problem, ultimately playing home games at Buffalo's Sahlen Field, a minor league ballpark.

Multiple options are being discussed, with two candidates emerging as early frontrunners:

  • Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.): This one makes a lot of sense given its proximity to the Raptors' divisional foes (Celtics, Sixers, Knicks, Nets). Limiting travel cuts costs, and I don't need to tell you how important that is this year.
  • T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.): K.C.'s mayor has been aggressively lobbying to host the Raptors, hoping to rekindle the city's relationship with professional basketball (the Kings played there in the '70s and '80s). Even Patrick Mahomes is lending his voice to the effort.

Elsewhere: This is a big country with hundreds of NBA-ready arenas. Where else could the Raptors land? A few particularly good options:

  • KeyBank Center (Buffalo, N.Y.): A stone's throw from the Raptors' actual home, they could follow the Blue Jays' lead and just head to Toronto south.
  • Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.): The 2019 NBA champion playing alongside the 2020 Stanley Cup champion? Love it.
  • Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.): If the Lakers and Clippers can share Staples Center, the Nets and Raptors can do the same.

The bottom line: The decision will likely come down to money, which includes travel costs and local TV markets. Seven weeks left — the clock's ticking.

Go deeper

Ashley GoldKyle Daly
3 hours ago - Technology

Tech's misinformation fight: Winning the battle, not the war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although tech platforms have made good on promises to check false election claims from political figures — up to and including the president — those efforts haven't turned the tide in the broader war on misinformation.

Between the lines: Dedicated spreaders of misinformation are finding ways around platforms' rules. Sometimes enforcement actions themselves provide fresh fuel for otherwise baseless conspiracy theories that the media, Big Tech and Democrats are colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsMike Allen
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Senate wins wreak havoc on Biden transition plans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans' likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden's transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The new Senate political math could dash the ambitions of some Democrats, including those who have clashed with Republicans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow