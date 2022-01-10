Sign up for our daily briefing

Lawsuit alleges top colleges illegally collude to limit financial aid

Ivana Saric

Harkness Tower stands on the Yale University campus. Photo: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A lawsuit filed Sunday alleges that 16 major U.S. universities and colleges, including a number of Ivy League schools, have violated antitrust laws by working together to determine students' financial aid packages.

Driving the news: According to the lawsuit, the schools "participated in a price-fixing cartel that is designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid...and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid."

  • Lawyers believe that more than 170,000 students who received financial aid packages from the schools over the past 18 years could be eligible to become plaintiffs in the case, which is seeking damages on students' behalf, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the lawsuit.

Among the schools named in the suit are Yale, Georgetown, Northwestern, Columbia, Brown and Duke universities.

  • Also named are the California Institute of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Universities of Chicago, Notre Dame, and Pennsylvania, as well as Dartmouth College, and Cornell, Emory, Rice, and Vanderbilt universities.
  • Duke and Rice declined to comment, while a representative from Northwestern said the school does not "comment on pending litigation." The other schools did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court by representatives of five students who went to several of the colleges named in the suit.

  • It alleges that the schools used a shared formula for determining students' financial needs and then unfairly limited aid by price fixing.
  • It also alleges that all the schools named have conspired to reduce the amount of financial aid they give to admitted students, and that "at least nine" of them made admissions decisions with regard to students financial circumstances, thereby favoring wealthy students.

Colleges are permitted under federal law to collaborate on their financial aid formulas only if they don't consider financial need as a factor in admissions decisions, according to the Journal.

  • The lawsuit alleges, however, that these schools did in certain instances consider students' financial need when making admissions decisions.

Sophia Cai
Jan 9, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Red states fight school vaccine mandates

Reproduced from National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

One in three states has already prohibited COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools — even before the FDA has fully approved vaccines for children.

Why it matters: The Biden administration hoped to rely on schools as a "trusted messenger" in support of coronavirus vaccines, but schools have become a political battleground as the Omicron variant roars across the U.S.

Kierra Frazier
Jan 8, 2022 - Economy & Business

USDA to send $750 million to school meals to counter supply chain issues

Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it would adjust federal reimbursement rates and send nearly $750 million into school meal programs across the U.S. to counter inflation and supply chain issues.

Why it matters: Schools across the country have been challenged by food and supply shortages, leaving them scrambling to place orders for substitute meals, according to a survey from the School Nutrition Association.

Kierra Frazier
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

Chicago Public Schools' reopening remains in limbo as talks break down

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Saturday jointly rejected the latest proposal from the Chicago Teachers Union in the ongoing dispute over whether remote learning should resume amid the latest surge in COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

The latest: Lightfoot confirmed via Twitter Sunday evening that negotiations between the two sides are ongoing and that an agreement has not yet been reached.

