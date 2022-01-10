A lawsuit filed Sunday alleges that 16 major U.S. universities and colleges, including a number of Ivy League schools, have violated antitrust laws by working together to determine students' financial aid packages.

Driving the news: According to the lawsuit, the schools "participated in a price-fixing cartel that is designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid...and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid."

Lawyers believe that more than 170,000 students who received financial aid packages from the schools over the past 18 years could be eligible to become plaintiffs in the case, which is seeking damages on students' behalf, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the lawsuit.

Among the schools named in the suit are Yale, Georgetown, Northwestern, Columbia, Brown and Duke universities.

Also named are the California Institute of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Universities of Chicago, Notre Dame, and Pennsylvania, as well as Dartmouth College, and Cornell, Emory, Rice, and Vanderbilt universities.

Duke and Rice declined to comment, while a representative from Northwestern said the school does not "comment on pending litigation." The other schools did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court by representatives of five students who went to several of the colleges named in the suit.

It alleges that the schools used a shared formula for determining students' financial needs and then unfairly limited aid by price fixing.

It also alleges that all the schools named have conspired to reduce the amount of financial aid they give to admitted students, and that "at least nine" of them made admissions decisions with regard to students financial circumstances, thereby favoring wealthy students.

Colleges are permitted under federal law to collaborate on their financial aid formulas only if they don't consider financial need as a factor in admissions decisions, according to the Journal.