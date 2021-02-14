Sign up for our daily briefing

Former DNC chair Tom Perez "seriously considering" run for Maryland governor

Tom Perez at the virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in August 2020. Photo: Tannen Maury/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez is "seriously considering a run for governor in Maryland," he told the New York Times in an interview published Sunday.

Why it matters: Perez ran Maryland's labor department under then-Gov. Martin O'Malley, before going on to serve in same role at the national level under former President Obama, following a four-year stint at the Department of Justice.

  • Perez "oversaw the rebuilding of the party apparatus from an indebted hollowed-out mess," during his tenure from 2017 until earlier this year, writes the Times. The committee now has more than twice the staffing it did when he took it over.

The big picture: The state's current governor, Larry Hogan, is one of former President Trump's more frequent critics from inside the party. He is not eligible to run again in 2022 after serving two terms.

What he's saying: "We need a governor who can really build strong relationships with the Biden administration, will build strong relationships with every one of the jurisdictions in Maryland."

  • When asked his opinion on Hogan's tenure, Perez praised him for criticizing former President Trump, but lambasted his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing Hogan of trying to sweep mistakes about COVID-19 tests "under the rug."

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Puerto Rico statehood: What you need to know

Puerto Rico's governor Pedro Pierluisi in San Juan in August 2019. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Puerto Rican statehood, supported by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, has been a long-standing goal for some Democrats and championed by progressives as a way to grant the island self-determination.

Where it stands: Puerto Rico has held six non-binding referendums on its status, including becoming a U.S. state, since 1967. Residents most recently voted in favor of statehood last November. Both of Pierluisi's predecessors, Wanda Vázquez and Ricardo Rosselló, also supported statehood.

Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - World

WHO scientists traced 13 COVID-19 strains to Wuhan from late 2019

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the WHO team studies the origins of the COVID-19 on Feb. 3. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

There were 13 different strains of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China in December 2019, World Health Organization scientist Peter Ben Embarek told CNN in an exclusive interview.

Why it matters: Data gathered during the WHO scientists' first trip to investigate the origins of COVID-19 could point to an outbreak that was more widespread than previously understood.

Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

FBI warns of romance scammers this Valentine's Day

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The FBI offers some advice for the lovelorn on this Valentine's Day: The way to heartbreak is through your bank account.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has mostly left the search for love online, and the FBI says it's seen a rise in reports of scams that seem to offer romance, but are actually seeking to wrangle money or financial information from their victims.

