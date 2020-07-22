Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics, said Wednesday that the summer games rescheduled for next July won't be possible if the coronavirus pandemic continues in its current state, AP reports.

The state of play: The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have expressed confidence that the games will take place, but said that another delay would not be possible and that the Olympics would instead be canceled.

What they're saying: "It would be too much for us to answer each of these hypothetical questions,” Mori told Japanese broadcaster NHK. “I don’t think this situation will last for another year.”

“Whether the Olympics can be done or not is about whether humanity can beat the coronavirus. Specifically, to develop a vaccine or drug is the first point.”

By the numbers: Japan has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting an average of about 500 new infections per day. The country has reported over 25,000 cases and 1,000 deaths in total.