Organizers say Tokyo Olympics not possible "if current situation continues"

Olympic rings displayed outside the National Stadium. Photo: Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images

Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics, said Wednesday that the summer games rescheduled for next July won't be possible if the coronavirus pandemic continues in its current state, AP reports.

The state of play: The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have expressed confidence that the games will take place, but said that another delay would not be possible and that the Olympics would instead be canceled.

What they're saying: "It would be too much for us to answer each of these hypothetical questions,” Mori told Japanese broadcaster NHK. “I don’t think this situation will last for another year.”

  • “Whether the Olympics can be done or not is about whether humanity can beat the coronavirus. Specifically, to develop a vaccine or drug is the first point.”

By the numbers: Japan has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting an average of about 500 new infections per day. The country has reported over 25,000 cases and 1,000 deaths in total.

  • The International Olympic Committee anticipates all 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes to compete at 42 venues.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29.

By the numbers: Over 3.9 million people have tested positive for the virus from more than 47 million tests in the U.S. More than 142,000 people have died of COVID-19, with over 1.1 million recovered.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The Australian state of Victoria reported on Wednesday a record 484 new coronavirus cases, while additional infections in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia took the nationwide total to 502 — the most ever record in the country.

Why it matters: Australia looked set to suppress the virus in May, when officials talked of opening a "COVID-safe travel zone" with New Zealand, which has gone 82 days without a single case in the community. (27 returned Kiwi travelers in managed isolation have the virus.) Those plans are now on hold.

17 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Deaths from COVID-19 had slowed after months of lockdowns, but they're starting to tick back up again as new infections and hospitalizations continue to surge across the country.

