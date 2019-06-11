Report: 10 state attorneys general to oppose T-Mobile/Sprint merger

Ten state attorneys general are expected to file a lawsuit against T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, Reuters reports, with New York's attorney general taking the lead.

Why it matters: The $26 billion deal would combine the third- and fourth-largest national wireless carriers, removing a competitor in the industry. The FCC has signaled its approval of the deal, but the Justice Department reportedly has reservations about the merger. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and DOJ's head of antitrust met Friday to discuss the deal, per Fox Business, and a decision could come as soon as this week.