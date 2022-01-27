Sign up for our daily briefing

Timothy LeDuc will become first-ever openly nonbinary winter Olympian

Linh Ta
Linh Ta, author of Des Moines

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc skate on Oct. 29, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Cedar Rapids native Timothy LeDuc will be the first-ever openly nonbinary winter Olympian.

Why it matters: It's a particularly significant milestone for pairs figure skating, which heavily relies on gender stereotypes for choreography and scoring.

Driving the news: LeDuc, who uses they/them pronouns, is Iowa's sole Olympian heading to Beijing next week.

  • The 31-year-old will compete in pairs, alongside their partner, Ashley Cain-Gribble, after winning the U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs title earlier this month.

Background: At age 18, LeDuc woke up their parents in the middle of the night at their Cedar Rapids home and came out as gay.

  • LeDuc, who grew up in a Christian, conservative household, said the news was difficult for their family and church members at first.
  • Some family members went so far as bringing in people who "basically tried to perform an exorcism," LeDuc told NBC Sports.

Figure skating was a solace for LeDuc at the time and they went on to perform and place in major competitions, including junior bronze in the 2011 U.S. Championships.

  • Then in 2018, LeDuc came out again. This time, at 28, they publicly shared they identify as nonbinary.
  • "Through a lot of introspection, through seeking authenticity I found I exist outside of the binary, so I don't align perfectly with manhood or womanhood," LeDuc told NBC.

Between the lines: With Cain-Gribble as a partner, the two devoted themselves to breaking the gender normative roles of a man and woman playing romantic roles.

  • That was best seen in their stunning 2019 free skate championship performance where they took first in a piece called "Two Pillars of Equality."

What's next: Cheer on LeDuc and Cain-Gribble when the 2022 Olympic Winter Games start Feb. 4.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Mapped: The world's most and least corrupt countries

Expand chart
Data: Transparency International; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The most corrupt governments in the world are in South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, according to Transparency International's annual index, while the "cleanest" are in Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

  • Breaking it down: The U.S. is 27th, China 66th, India 85th, Brazil 96th and Russia 136th. Scroll over the map to see each country's ranking.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerMargaret Harding McGill
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Crypto leads to massive surge in online scams

Expand chart
Reproduced from FTC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bogus cryptocurrency investments led to an unprecedented increase in online scams last year, according to new data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency is an easy target because while it's surging in popularity, there's still a lot of confusion about how it works.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

New clues emerge on long COVID

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The presence of certain autoantibodies or high amounts of coronavirus RNA in the blood could be indicators a patient has a higher chance of developing long COVID, according to a new study in the journal Cell.

  • Other factors include a person having Type 2 diabetes or the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

