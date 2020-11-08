Trump spokesperson posts fake Washington Times front page of Gore win

Photo: Tim Murtaugh's Twitter

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for President Trump's re-election campaign, posted a fake front page purporting to be from a 2000 issue of the Washington Times that read "President Gore" on Twitter — calling it a "reminder that the media doesn't select the president."

Driving the news: The Washington Times, a conservative newspaper, debunked Murtaugh: "Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a 'President Gore' headline."

Dozens of users shared the real pictures of the newspaper from Nov. 8, 2000, that read "Down to the wire."

Murtaugh told Axios that he didn't realize the front page was fake and deleted the tweet as soon as he found out.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Murtaugh was not the one who posted the newspapers at the campaign headquarters.