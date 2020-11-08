Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump spokesperson posts fake Washington Times front page of Gore win

Photo: Tim Murtaugh's Twitter

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for President Trump's re-election campaign, posted a fake front page purporting to be from a 2000 issue of the Washington Times that read "President Gore" on Twitter — calling it a "reminder that the media doesn't select the president."

Driving the news: The Washington Times, a conservative newspaper, debunked Murtaugh: "Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a 'President Gore' headline."

  • Dozens of users shared the real pictures of the newspaper from Nov. 8, 2000, that read "Down to the wire."
  • Murtaugh told Axios that he didn't realize the front page was fake and deleted the tweet as soon as he found out.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Murtaugh was not the one who posted the newspapers at the campaign headquarters.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Saudi king and crown prince congratulate Biden on election victory

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his projected victory in the 2020 election on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Why it matters: The Saudi government has been one of the Trump administration's closest allies in the world, with White House adviser Jared Kushner sharing a personal friendship with MBS. Despite pressure from Congress, President Trump stuck by MBS after he was accused of ordering the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Maria Arias
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George W. Bush congratulates Biden on election victory

Photo: Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement on Sunday congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.

Why it matters: Every living president has now congratulated Biden and acknowledged the outcome of the election, even as President Trump refuses to concede and continues to lodge unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

