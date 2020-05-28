Tim Kaine and wife test positive for coronavirus antibodies

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Hillary Clinton's vice presidential pick in 2016, announced Thursday that both he and his wife, Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after suffering from flu-like symptoms in March and April.

What he's saying: While Kaine said their doctors believed they might have the virus after previously testing positive for the flu, he and his wife were not tested because of a shortage at the time — and the fact that they were both working remotely and isolated at home already.