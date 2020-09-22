North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, facing a tight re-election race, said President Trump is expanding his recent offshore drilling ban to include the coast of his state.

Driving the news: The administration told Tillis that the state "will be included in a Presidential Memorandum withdrawing new leasing for offshore oil and gas developments for the next 12 years," his office said.

Why it matters: It would mark a reversal on part of the White House plans to make far more waters available to oil companies in coming years.

And it shows how coastal drilling is increasingly stitched into the 2020 election cycle.

Catch up fast: Two weeks ago Trump extended the ban on the Gulf shores of Florida — a crucial swing state — until 2032.

Trump's order also removed the Atlantic shores of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina from any leasing through that date.

Of note: The White House and the Interior Department declined comment on Monday night.

