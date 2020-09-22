Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images
North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, facing a tight re-election race, said President Trump is expanding his recent offshore drilling ban to include the coast of his state.
Driving the news: The administration told Tillis that the state "will be included in a Presidential Memorandum withdrawing new leasing for offshore oil and gas developments for the next 12 years," his office said.
Why it matters: It would mark a reversal on part of the White House plans to make far more waters available to oil companies in coming years.
- And it shows how coastal drilling is increasingly stitched into the 2020 election cycle.
Catch up fast: Two weeks ago Trump extended the ban on the Gulf shores of Florida — a crucial swing state — until 2032.
- Trump's order also removed the Atlantic shores of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina from any leasing through that date.
Of note: The White House and the Interior Department declined comment on Monday night.
