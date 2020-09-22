1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Sen. Tillis: Trump expanding drilling ban to N.C.

North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, facing a tight re-election race, said President Trump is expanding his recent offshore drilling ban to include the coast of his state.

Driving the news: The administration told Tillis that the state "will be included in a Presidential Memorandum withdrawing new leasing for offshore oil and gas developments for the next 12 years," his office said.

Why it matters: It would mark a reversal on part of the White House plans to make far more waters available to oil companies in coming years.

  • And it shows how coastal drilling is increasingly stitched into the 2020 election cycle.

Catch up fast: Two weeks ago Trump extended the ban on the Gulf shores of Florida — a crucial swing state — until 2032.

  • Trump's order also removed the Atlantic shores of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina from any leasing through that date.

Of note: The White House and the Interior Department declined comment on Monday night.

Where key GOP senators stand on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

With President Trump planning to nominate his third Supreme Court justice nominee this week, key Republican senators are indicating their stance on replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with less than 50 days until Election Day.

Driving the news: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of the few Republican senators thought to be a potential swing vote, said Tuesday that he would support moving forward with the confirmation process before the election.

Scoop: Trump to meet with Supreme Court candidate Barbara Lagoa on Friday

President Trump plans to meet with shortlisted Supreme Court candidate Barbara Lagoa during a campaign visit to Florida on Friday, according to two sources familiar with his plans.

What we're hearing: Sources who know both Trump and Lagoa say they still expect the president to pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but they view the Lagoa meeting as a wild card because they say she has a charismatic personality that would appeal to Trump.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:45 a.m. ET: 31,374,796 — Total deaths: 965,742— Total recoveries: 21,531,728Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,860,484 — Total deaths: 200,005 — Total recoveries: 2,615,9474 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: The U.S. reaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths. The CDC's crumbling reputation — America turns against coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Politics: Elected officials are failing us on much-needed stimulus.
  5. Business: Two-thirds of business leaders think pandemic will lead to permanent changes — Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed.
  6. Sports: NFL fines maskless coaches.
