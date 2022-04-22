Tillis super PAC rips Cawthorn "lies"
A super PAC aligned with Sen. Thom Tillis is spending six-figures on a hard-hitting ad going after his fellow North Carolina Republican, freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, records show.
Why it matters: The ad buy is the latest sign of discontent among powerful state Republicans with the hard-right Cawthorn, who's riled his colleagues most recently with comments about cocaine-fueled orgies in Washington.
- The new ad campaign shows a North Carolina Republican establishment consolidating behind one of his primary opponents, state senator Chuck Edwards, who's also picked up backing from key state GOP leaders.
- Cawthorn's campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request from Axios for comment.
The details: The super PAC, Results for NC, is spending $310,000 to air its new anti-Cawthorn ad, according to a Friday filing with the Federal Election Commission.
- "In perpetual pursuit of celebrity, Cawthorn will lie about anything," declares the spot, titled "Madison Cawthorn's Lies."
- It accuses him of lying about being accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy, and quotes a local newspaper columnist calling him "an attention-seeking embarrassment."
Between the lines: Results for NC was created in 2013 by Tillis allies to back his initial Senate bid.
It spent another $900,000 to reelect him in 2020.
- Tillis has endorsed Edwards, a state senator representing western North Carolina.
- "Madison Cawthorn has fallen well short of the most basic standards Western North Carolina expects from their representatives, and voters now have several well-qualified candidates to choose from who would be a significant improvement," Tillis said last month.
- Results for NC's website is now wholly devoted to promoting Edwards.
The big picture: Initially seen as a rising conservative star, Cawthorn, who is just 26, has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans over incendiary public remarks.
- Most recently, he said in an interview that Republican colleagues in D.C. have invited him to orgies and done cocaine in front of him.