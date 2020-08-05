5 hours ago - Economy & Business

TikTok users are rising but time spent on the app is falling

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: ±3.0% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

TikTok has been all over the news in recent days, as President Trump has put the app squarely in his sights.

The state of play: New CivicScience data provided first to Axios show continued growth in TikTok’s user base since the beginning of the year, with 14% of those surveyed saying they use the app.

  • That's up from 10% at the beginning of the year, based on a survey of more than 21,000 Americans over age 13 since January.

Details: While use among those 13-24 has declined, use by every other age group, including those over 55, has increased.

  • TikTok usage has risen the most among 25-34-year olds — up from 11% in Q1 to 16% in Q2 — reaching 19% in August.

Yes, but: Data also show users are cutting back. That may be because TikTokers are almost two times as likely as nonusers to be working reduced hours and getting paid less right now, with 21% of users choosing that as their current employment status compared to 12% of nonusers.

  • Nonusers were more likely to be working as usual or working from home.

Shane Savitsky
Jul 20, 2019 - Technology

TikTok is China's next big weapon

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Chinese social media is largely impenetrable for most in the West — just check out their memes — but Sino tech giants have their eye on owning the U.S. market, evidenced by the rise of TikTok.

Why it matters: While the video-based app simply seems like a benign platform for Gen Zers to make and share funny memes, it could become a Chinese vacuum for coveted American data.

Dan Primack
Aug 4, 2020 - Economy & Business

Trump's new TikTok threat

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said twice Monday that the U.S. Treasury would need to get a portion of the sale price of TikTok, as a condition of regulatory approval.

Why it matters: This is akin to extortion — the sort of thing you'd expect to hear on a wiretap, not from the White House in front of reporters.

Dan Primack
Aug 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

A wild weekend for Microsoft's play for TikTok

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

While its Big Tech rivals were testifying in front of a congressional antitrust committee last week, Microsoft was negotiating what could be the largest — and most politically perilous — tech acquisition of 2020.

The state of play: The hullabaloo surrounding Microsoft picking up TikTok has undergone a flurry of twists and turns over the weekend, as both the White House and the tech giant reacted in real time.

