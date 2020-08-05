TikTok users are rising but time spent on the app is falling

TikTok has been all over the news in recent days, as President Trump has put the app squarely in his sights.

The state of play: New CivicScience data provided first to Axios show continued growth in TikTok’s user base since the beginning of the year, with 14% of those surveyed saying they use the app.

That's up from 10% at the beginning of the year, based on a survey of more than 21,000 Americans over age 13 since January.

Details: While use among those 13-24 has declined, use by every other age group, including those over 55, has increased.

TikTok usage has risen the most among 25-34-year olds — up from 11% in Q1 to 16% in Q2 — reaching 19% in August.

Yes, but: Data also show users are cutting back. That may be because TikTokers are almost two times as likely as nonusers to be working reduced hours and getting paid less right now, with 21% of users choosing that as their current employment status compared to 12% of nonusers.