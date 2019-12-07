Stories

Report: TikTok weighs direct shopping for users

In this image, a phone screen with Facebook and another with TikTok are displayed
Facebook and TikTok logos. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TikTok may add a direct shopping tool for users as it secures big advertisers like Walmart, Nike and Asos, the Financial Times reports.

The big picture: Blake Chandlee, the app's vice president of global business solutions, told the Times that the app's current growth stage is "very similar" to when he joined Facebook in 2007.

  • The average TikTok user spends roughly "250 to 300 seconds on the app per session" — nearly double the amount of time on Instagram, a senior advertising executive told the Times.
  • More young teenagers use TikTok than Facebook, data from the Morning Consult shows — but Snapchat and Instagram still have more Gen Z users than TikTok.

Yes, but: "TikTok offers less granular detail on who its users are," the Times' Hannah Murphy writes. "It is not a conventional social network, where groups of people can be graphed and segmented, but a service that broadcasts clips to its audience."

