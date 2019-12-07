Report: TikTok weighs direct shopping for users

TikTok may add a direct shopping tool for users as it secures big advertisers like Walmart, Nike and Asos, the Financial Times reports.
The big picture: Blake Chandlee, the app's vice president of global business solutions, told the Times that the app's current growth stage is "very similar" to when he joined Facebook in 2007.
- The average TikTok user spends roughly "250 to 300 seconds on the app per session" — nearly double the amount of time on Instagram, a senior advertising executive told the Times.
- More young teenagers use TikTok than Facebook, data from the Morning Consult shows — but Snapchat and Instagram still have more Gen Z users than TikTok.
Yes, but: "TikTok offers less granular detail on who its users are," the Times' Hannah Murphy writes. "It is not a conventional social network, where groups of people can be graphed and segmented, but a service that broadcasts clips to its audience."
