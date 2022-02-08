Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

TikTok safety chief: Policy update aims to support "well-being of our community"

Noah Garfinkel

Head of U.S. Safety for TikTok, Eric Han, speaking with Axios' Sara Fischer.

TikTok Head of U.S. Safety Eric Han told Axios at an event Tuesday the platform's new community guidelines, updated Tuesday, aim to "support the well-being of our community" beyond cracking down on hoaxes on the app.

The big picture: The updated guidelines expand TikTok's "dangerous acts and challenges" policy to ban content that promotes harmful hoaxes. Viral challenges on the app have led to school shooting threats and students vandalizing schools.

  • TikTok also said it's adding clarity on the types of hateful ideologies and practices that are banned, including deadnaming, misgendering and misogyny, and content that promotes conversion therapy programs.

The new policy bans "any content that promotes dangerous behaviors," Han said. "So part of that is expanding the type of content related to eating disorders that we will remove."

  • "So for instance, instead of strictly removing content that is traditionally seen as eating disorder content, we'll also begin to remove disordered eating content. So that means think about extreme calorie counting or content promoting what might be seen as over-exercise."

Han said teams work to quickly remove content that could be harmful.

  • "If you search for something that we've determined is a dangerous challenge, you won't find content around that," Han said. "We're also working to educate people around online challenges and steps they can take to assess viral warnings, including hoaxes. "

Go deeper: TikTok updates rules to combat viral hoaxes

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The prominent Republicans backing Pence over Trump on the 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A number of prominent Republicans are vocally supporting former Vice President Mike Pence after his public rebuke of former President Trump.

Catch up quick: Pence said last week that Trump was "wrong" to claim the former vice president could have "overturned" the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes by Congress.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

A new top-selling medicine: Pfizer's COVID vaccine

The life-saving and lucrative Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer registered $36.8 billion of sales in 2021 from the COVID-19 vaccine it makes with BioNTech.

Why it matters: This vaccine is now officially the top-selling pharmaceutical product ever in a single year, by a huge margin.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

The Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit and Windsor, Canada, in November 2021. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.

Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States and a key link for the automobile industry.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow