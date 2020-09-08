1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What could happen if there is no TikTok deal

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's deadline for a TikTok deal is one week from today, as certainty continues to drain from the voices of sources close to the process. The big question now is what happens if no deal is struck.

Between the lines: One possibility is that Trump won't follow through on his threat. This could mean dropping the entire thing altogether, or perhaps saying the parties are close to an agreement but just need a bit more time. Maybe an extra 50 days or so, just to get Trump past Nov. 3.

  • This might depend on who gets into Trump's ear last. For example, former Trump campaign adviser David Urban has been working the White House on TikTok's behalf. Maybe he can sneak by Peter Navarro at 11:59 pm.

The more likely possibility is that Trump follows through, believing the (still questionable) national security rationale and that anti-China tech is a winning political message.

  • It's still unlikely TikTok would go offline next Wednesday, particularly given that it's already fighting Trump's executive order in court. Instead, expect this to become a protracted legal battle, reminiscent of the recording industry vs. Napster.
  • From an executive perspective, the White House would initially use the FTC, although could also leverage Treasury to pressure financial institutions doing business with TikTok. It also may ask Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores, although it unlikely to request any sort of forced removal from devices.
  • TikTok did immediately shut down India operations after a government ban, but the U.S.-China conflict is much different than the India-China conflict, which has included recent military skirmishes at the border. As one source explained it to me: To publicly support TikTok in India was to be viewed as unpatriotic, among both politicians and users.

The bottom line: If this doesn't soon get decided in a boardroom, it's going to get decided in a courtroom.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
6 mins ago - Technology

Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 27,372,211 — Total deaths: 893,382— Total recoveries: 18,373,287Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,306,412 — Total deaths: 189,283 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Biden campaign taps new ad agency to educate voters on casting ballots during coronavirus.
  4. Health: Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: Colleges and universities have found at least 51,000 cases already.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
  7. Business: The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season — Survey shows employees don't trust CEOs on return-to-work plans.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

People vote in Atlanta during the 2018 midterms. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow