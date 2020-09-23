TikTok asks court for temporary halt of U.S. ban

TikTok has filed in D.C. federal court a request for a preliminary injunction against President Trump's executive order banning the app.

Why it matters: The Chinese-owned TikTok is in the crosshairs of mounting tensions between the U.S. and Beijing, culminating in Trump issuing a ban of the app unless it can be sold to American owners. The result has been a messy process that is still waiting final approvals.

The big picture: The move comes on the heels of fellow Chinese app WeChat's successfully obtaining a similar halt in court.

TikTok declined to comment beyond the court filing.