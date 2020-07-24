34 mins ago - World

TikTok pressure could further harm Silicon Valley's relationship with China

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The TikTok debate has exposed a deepening fissure among venture capitalists, over their attitudes toward China.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley and China could morph from frenemies into full-blown adversaries.

China skeptics in Silicon Valley are fundamentally opposed not only to the China Communist Party's ideology, but also to its data collection policies (which they say is far more pervasive and pernicious than that of U.S. internet companies).

  • They also are fed up with the asymmetric relationship with it comes to tech, whereby U.S. companies must censor and open the code kimono to operate in China.
  • There's also a belief among many China skeptics that America is falling way behind on consequential technologies like AI.
  • As Founders Fund partner Trae Stephens puts it: "[America's] best engineers are optimizing how to get cat videos .... We have sat back and assumed that our hegemony is infinite."

Globalist VCs argue that those averse to China misunderstand local dynamics, and mistakenly view tech competition as a zero-sum game.

  • A Silicon Valley investor active in China argues that while China's barriers to entry for American companies are unfortunate, its government has actively sought to foster at least some version of capitalism. Banning Chinese products like TikTok, he believes, could prove counterproductive.
  • "The Chinese government cares a lot more about the data about its citizens than U.S. users," he adds.
  • Other U.S. investors suggest to Axios that many of their peers are overreacting to China based on the politics of the moment, which isn't in keeping with a long-term asset class like venture capital. They add that the free flow of ideas more important than the flow of capital, and benefits both countries.

What to watch: A big variable could be how big tech companies like Apple and Amazon refer to China at the (now-delayed) Congressional antitrust hearings. For example, they may argue that breaking up big U.S. tech companies would cede ground to China, thus emboldening the skeptic class.

The bottom line: Expect VC firms to begin using their "side" of this disagreement as a calling card, when it comes to pitching both entrepreneurs and limited partners.

Go deeper ... Exclusive: Under fire from Washington, TikTok pledges U.S. job growth

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 15,545,445 — Total deaths: 634,231 — Total recoveries — 8,888,678Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,040,658 — Total deaths: 144,320 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. Public health: Testing demand is about to increase The mystery of long-term patientsThe wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease.
  4. Politics: Vulnerable Republicans push for clean energy in next stimulus.
  5. States: Birx: Virus surge creates "essentially three New Yorks."
  6. Economy: The unemployment situation is really, really bad.
  7. Education: The pandemic is making schools even more unequal.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some Senate Republicans push for clean energy in next coronavirus stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several of the most politically vulnerable Senate Republicans are urging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to include clean energy provisions in the next coronavirus economic recovery package.

Why it matters: The list of signatures is certainly a sign that vulnerable Republicans see a political upside in calling for clean energy policies. It also shows, once again, that energy politics can be quite regional, even in the era of hyper-partisanship.

Driving the news: Seven members signed a letter calling for "policies that will bolster jobs and innovation" around renewables, nuclear, carbon capture, efficiency, advanced transportation and storage.

  • Of the five facing re-election this year, three are in races listed as a "toss-up" by the respected Cook Political Report: Colorado's Cory Gardner, Maine's Susan Collins, and North Carolina's Thom Tillis. Cook lists the contest of another signer, Arizona's Martha McSally, as "lean Democratic."

What we don't know: Whether this might lead to the inclusion of energy-related provisions in the next economic aid package, which GOP leaders have opposed in prior pandemic response bills. There are also pressures in the other direction. Earlier this week, nine GOP senators signaled opposition to extending the availability of tax credits for building new wind projects.

The big picture: For months the renewables sector has been pushing for changes to existing policies, including the ability to quickly monetize tax incentives, but have not succeeded in the Senate.

  • The clean energy sector, broadly defined, has shed several hundred thousand jobs during the crisis, according to the BW Research Partnership.

What they're saying: "We can’t presume to know what Leader McConnell will decide to do, but it’s certainly meaningful that seven Republican senators wrote to him and urged him to include clean energy policies," said Solar Energy Industries Association president Abigail Ross Hopper.

  • She notes that polling shows that backing renewables is "clearly a winning election issue."

Go deeper: The GOP faces a generational gap on climate change

Dion Rabouin
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

The unemployment situation is really, really bad

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In the first week of July, nearly 1.5 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits from the little-known Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Short-Term Compensation programs.

The state of play: For the week ending April 11, the first week for which data on the programs is available, PEUC and STC programs counted a little over 62,000 and 27,000 claimants each, respectively. That means both programs have seen approximately 15-fold increases in about three months' time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow