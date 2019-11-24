Report: LVMH agrees to buy Tiffany & Co. for $18.5 billion

France's LVMH has agreed to buy U.S. luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. for around $18.5 billion, or $135 per share, according to CNBC's David Faber.

Why it matters: This deal is largely about trade war opportunism, as Tiffany has been hammered by decreased Chinese tourism to the U.S. It's tried to offset that by opening more stores within China, but it's been hampered there by new Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made jewelry.