Tidjane Thiam out as Credit Suisse CEO

Tidjane Thiam will resign next week as CEO of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse. His is the most senior head to roll as part of a multi-year scandal involving the bank spying on its employees.

Why it matters: Thiam was the first black person to head an FT10o company in the U.K., the first black person to head a European bank, and the first African to head a global bank.

Background: Thiam by all accounts was not involved in or cognizant of the spying, and he had the support of major shareholders. But he has been involved in a power struggle with board chair Urs Rohner — one that Rohner now seems to have won.

Go Deeper: Multi-country tax evasion linked to Credit Suisse