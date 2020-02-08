1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Tidjane Thiam out as Credit Suisse CEO

Felix Salmon

Tidjane Thiam. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Tidjane Thiam will resign next week as CEO of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse. His is the most senior head to roll as part of a multi-year scandal involving the bank spying on its employees.

Why it matters: Thiam was the first black person to head an FT10o company in the U.K., the first black person to head a European bank, and the first African to head a global bank.

Background: Thiam by all accounts was not involved in or cognizant of the spying, and he had the support of major shareholders. But he has been involved in a power struggle with board chair Urs Rohner — one that Rohner now seems to have won.

