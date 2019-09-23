British travel group Thomas Cook confirmed in a statement Sunday that it's gone into administration.
Why it matters: Per the Financial Times, after weekend rescue package talks between the 178-year-old firm and the British government, lenders and shareholders broke down, the company's collapse leaves 21,000 jobs at risk and 150,000 British travelers stranded abroad — as the Civil Aviation Authority puts together the "biggest emergency repatriation in peacetime."
What they're saying: Thomas Cook CEO Peter Fankhauser said in the company's statement, "It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful" in negotiating a deal.
"I would like to apologise to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners who have supported us for many years. Despite huge uncertainty over recent weeks, our teams continued to put customers first, showing why Thomas Cook is one of the best-loved brands in travel."— Thomas Cook CEO Peter Fankhauser
