Sen. Thom Tillis endorses Cawthorn's primary opponent

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) announced in a statement Thursday that he is endorsing Rep. Madison Cawthorn's (R-N.C.) opponent, GOP state Sen. Chuck Edwards, in the state's upcoming primary race, CNN reported.

Why it matters: Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn the ire of his Republican colleagues after suggesting that other lawmakers have invited him to orgies and snorted cocaine in front of him.

In a tense meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday, Cawthorn admitted that his remarks had been "exaggerated."

"I just told him he's lost my trust, he's gonna have to earn it back, and I laid out everything I find is unbecoming," McCarthy said. "And, you can't just say, 'You can't do this again.' I mean, he's, he's got a lot of members very upset."

Worth noting: Cawthorn was also entangled in controversy earlier this month after he was filmed calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "a thug" during a political event.

What they're saying: "Madison Cawthorn has fallen well short of the most basic standards Western North Carolina expects from their representatives," Tillis said of his fellow Republican.