Scoop: THL buys into Smile Doctors at $2.4 billion valuation

Sarah Pringle

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Thomas H. Lee Partners is joining Linden Capital Partners as an equal investor in orthodontics chain Smile Doctors, at a $2.4 billion valuation, sources tell Axios.

Look ahead: The two private equity firms next year plan to run a secondaries process that would move Smile Brands into a continuation fund, one of the sources said, providing them with more time and capital to manage, and ride, Smile Doctors' growth.

  • Linden hired William Blair this summer to explore an outright sale of Smile Doctors, before pivoting to a 50-50 joint ownership transaction. That process, and ultimately the deal with THL, should help set the valuation for the secondaries transaction.
  • Through a single-asset continuation fund, limited partners in older funds that own a stake in an asset are typically able to liquidate and/or reinvest in the continuation pool. New investors, or secondary buyers, also enter the mix through the process.
  • One source says an adviser has not been chosen for the single-asset process, but secondary buyers have already expressed significant interest.

By the numbers: The partial sale was valued off of about $160 million to $165 million of EBITDA, implying a mid-teens multiple, sources say.

  • Georgetown, Texas-based Smile Doctors has grown its bottom line by more than 4x since Linden invested in 2017, sources say.

The bottom line: Secondary deals are an increasingly popular way for investors to hold onto assets longer, and Smile Doctors will add to the flurry of activity.

Linden and THL declined to comment.

Join the waitlist for Axios Pro, including Sarah's daily Healthtech Deals newsletter, here.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 22, 2021 - Economy & Business

MicroAcquire raises $5 million for its startup sale marketplace

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

MicroAcquire, an M&A marketplace for small profitable internet businesses, tells Axios that it's raised an additional $5 million at an $80 million valuation, just months after closing $6.3 million in seed funding from firms like Shrug Capital.

Why it matters: Only a small percentage of startups raise venture capital, and an even smaller sliver make it to IPO or a broker-led sale process, so platforms like this could open more realistic exit paths for typical entrepreneurs.

Caitlin OwensJared Whalen
4 hours ago - Health

The Omicron wave begins

Expand chart
Note: Maryland is unable to report new cases due to a technical issue; Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 27% over the last two weeks as the Omicron variant quickly became dominant, although the rise was unevenly distributed around the country.

Why it matters: The spike in cases in cities like New York and D.C. are likely a preview of what will soon hit other parts of the country.

Sara FischerDan Primack
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Social media's next gen is rushing to Wall Street

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

A new generation of social media networks are planning to go public in 2022, while Big Tech rivals face massive regulatory and competitive pressures.

Why it matters: As more industries move online —including commerce, gaming, and gambling — more social networks will rise and use Wall Street to finance growth.

