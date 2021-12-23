Scoop: THL buys into Smile Doctors at $2.4 billion valuation

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
Thomas H. Lee Partners is joining Linden Capital Partners as an equal investor in orthodontics chain Smile Doctors, at a $2.4 billion valuation, sources tell Axios.
Look ahead: The two private equity firms next year plan to run a secondaries process that would move Smile Brands into a continuation fund, one of the sources said, providing them with more time and capital to manage, and ride, Smile Doctors' growth.
- Linden hired William Blair this summer to explore an outright sale of Smile Doctors, before pivoting to a 50-50 joint ownership transaction. That process, and ultimately the deal with THL, should help set the valuation for the secondaries transaction.
- Through a single-asset continuation fund, limited partners in older funds that own a stake in an asset are typically able to liquidate and/or reinvest in the continuation pool. New investors, or secondary buyers, also enter the mix through the process.
- One source says an adviser has not been chosen for the single-asset process, but secondary buyers have already expressed significant interest.
By the numbers: The partial sale was valued off of about $160 million to $165 million of EBITDA, implying a mid-teens multiple, sources say.
- Georgetown, Texas-based Smile Doctors has grown its bottom line by more than 4x since Linden invested in 2017, sources say.
The bottom line: Secondary deals are an increasingly popular way for investors to hold onto assets longer, and Smile Doctors will add to the flurry of activity.
Linden and THL declined to comment.
