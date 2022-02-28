Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

THL leads $50M growth investment in Qventus

Sarah Pringle

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thomas H. Lee Partners led a $50 million growth investment in Qventus, whose software automates operational decisions across large health systems, community hospitals and academic medical centers, the parties tell Axios.

Why it matters: The pandemic-fueled labor crisis has added pressure to already resource-constrained hospitals, underscoring the need for greater operational efficiencies.

  • Technology that automates patient flow is one solution to reducing unnecessary costs, improving patient experience, optimizing hospital capacity and decreasing provider burnout.

What they're saying: Doctors and nurses have been "the glue" holding the health care system together amid advances in medicine and treatment, but operational processes have not kept up, CEO Mudit Garg tells Sarah.

  • If you go anywhere across the world with a complex problem you come to the U.S., yet the experience of any average patient is far from the best," Garg says. "It’s such a dichotomy [for each to] exist simultaneously.”
  • The capital injection will help Qventus both reach more providers and expand on top of existing AI-based offerings, he says.

Yes, and: Premier Inc., a health care improvement company, is both partnering and investing alongside THL.

  • The company's vast data sets and some 44 hospital alliances will support Qventus' go-to-market strategy while complementing its tech platform.

How it works: Qventus applies AI and machine learning tools to simplify decision making and remove bottlenecks.

  • The company claims its software reduces excess days in the hospital by 30% to 50%, decreases length of stay by up to one full day, and generates two additional cases per operating room per month.
  • In 2021, Qventus says it eliminated over 200 years of excess days in the hospitals.

By the numbers: The THL-led investment brings the Mountain View, California-based company’s total funding to date to $93 million, Garg says.

  • THL is investing through its dedicated automation fund, which closed in 2020 on $900 million.
  • Joining THL and Premier in the investment are Thedacare, Bessemer Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund and Norwest Venture Partners.

The bottom line: Automation in health care is gaining steam, but there's still a long way to go.

  • Most automation in health care has centered around the back office, with tools aimed at time and attendance or payroll, for instance.
  • Qventus represents the evolution of automation-focused companies in the non-clinical care operations bucket, which also include companies focused on patient and provider communications, as well as supply chain processes.
  • "There's sufficient space to not only build one but many public companies" of this vein, Garg says.

Neil Irwin
8 mins ago - World

U.S. cuts off Russian central bank

The U.S. Treasury. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's central bank will be prohibited from undertaking transactions in dollars under a new concerted effort by the United States and its allies, a move that is set to accelerate Russia's economic tailspin.

Why it matters: The measures will severely limit the Russian government's ability to use its $630 billion in reserves to prop up the value of the ruble or fund its war effort in Ukraine.

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - World

Zelensky says next 24 hours "crucial" as Ukraine-Russia peace talks begin

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second from left) arrives today for talks in Belarus' Gomel region. Photo by Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks that kicked off at 6 a.m. ET Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Day 5 of the invasion that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" to Ukraine's fate.

The latest: Ukraine's interior ministry said dozens of civilians had been killed and hundreds wounded by indiscriminate rocket strikes in Kharkiv, a city on the border with Russia that has endured some of the most intense shelling of the war. Ukrainian forces have so far remained in control of the city of 1.5 million, the second-largest in the country.

Erin Doherty
Updated 15 mins ago - World

UN: Over 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled after Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees waiting outside a bus taking them over the border into neighboring Poland on Feb. 25. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than half a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Twitter Monday, warning that the number is expected to steadily rise.

What they're saying: "The governments and people of those [neighboring] countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.

