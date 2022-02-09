Thirty Madison joins the health tech consolidation tsunami

New York-based Thirty Madison and women's-focused digital health startup Nurx, based in San Francisco, have agreed to merge under the Thirty Madison brand, the company's executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Digital health consolidation wave? Try tsunami.

As public markets tighten their belts on digital health, mergers and acquisitions will rule the months ahead.

As part of the stock deal, Nurx chief executive officer Varsha Rao will join the company as head of Nurx.

The big picture: In 2021 alone, there were 574 total M&A deals in the health tech sector, up 44% from 2020, according to a report from CB Insights.

Details: Thirty Madison's deal with Nurx gives the combined company significantly more heft in the digital health sector:

More than doubles its number of active patients to 750,000 from 350,000.

Boosting its B2B presence by giving Thirty Madison access to Nurx's relationships with pharmacy benefits managers.

Adding reproductive and sexual services to its list of available treatments, which currently includes hair loss, migraines, allergies and digestive issues.

"We met Rao in the Nurx office and the first three values listed on their wall were the same as ours: Patient first, better every day and one team," says Thirty Madison president Michelle Carnahan. "It was a real values connection."

By the numbers: Thirty Madison was last valued at $1.04 billion, according to PitchBook data.

Since it launched in 2017, it's raised over $210 million.

Nurx, founded in 2015, has raised $110 million, according to Carnahan, and was last valued at $322.5 million, according to PitchBook.

The combined company expects to bring in $325 million in revenue by year's end and have 1 million active patients, says Carnahan.

Reality check: The "house-of-brands" strategy presents some potential challenges in the digital health sector, including long-term leadership issues and difficulties turning a profit, analysts say.

Bringing in a company's existing leaders presents the age-old problem of too many cooks in the kitchen. "(Those leaders may eventually) want to take another swing at the entrepreneurial piñata," says Lisa Suennen, a national advisor with Manatt Health.

Assembling an army of brands — especially when those companies may not be profitable — may also present difficulties maintaining trust and could risk duplicative efforts, say Suennen and Natalie Schibel, a health care analyst with Forrester.

"You can’t add a bunch of unprofitable businesses together and somehow get a profitable one without a lot of focus and some pain," Suennen adds.

What's next: In January, Thirty Madison told Axios Pro it was expanding into two new condition areas — sleep and dermatology — and had hired new leaders for those verticals.