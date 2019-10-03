The top 5 Democratic candidates, according to Third Way's polling:

Former Vice President Joe Biden (34%)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (17%)

Sen Bernie Sanders (15%)

Sen. Kamala Harris (7%)

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (5%)

The state of pay: 1-in-4 voters said they are undecided or supporting a lower-tier candidate, and half of undecided voters said they won’t decide until the weeks leading up to their state’s contest — meaning the race could shift significantly in February.

Though Biden holds a 2-to-1 lead over Warren, his nearest competitor, there are enough voters who are undecided or supporting a lower-tier candidate to give any candidate a chance the nomination.

What voters want: 3-in-4 primary voters said they are motivated by the same priorities that drew them to the polls in 2018, namely health care costs, the economy and beating Trump.

A plurality (43%) of primary voters identified reducing the cost of health care as one of their top priorities, while just 16% said replacing the Affordable Care Act with Medicare for All is a top priority.

By a 3-to-1 margin, voters said they want a candidate who can mend but not end capitalism.

68% said that they would prefer a Democratic nominee best positioned to beat Trump than a nominee that matches their policy preferences.

Ideologically, the polled voters identified themselves with former President Obama. On an ideological scale from 0 (liberal) to 100 (conservative), the average self-identified score was 46, the same score the voters gave Obama.

This data suggests that candidates could be taking a risk by criticizing Obama’s record, which has happened in the early debates.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 19-22 from a representative sample of 1,200 likely 2020 Democratic primary voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.8%

