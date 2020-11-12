Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The stock market's ADHD

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

There might be times when stock market moves make sense, but this is not one of those times.

Why it matters: High and volatile stock prices, while mostly harmless, reflect the febrile zeitgeist more than they do fundamental valuations.

By the numbers: Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth closed on Election Day at $20.46 apiece, valuing the company at $7.6 billion.

  • That evening, referendum results came in showing that recreational cannabis had been legalized in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota — a broad range of states, helping lay the groundwork for decriminalization at the federal level.
  • The following day, Wednesday, Canopy's shares dropped as low as $18.32 — down 10.5%.
  • By Friday, however, with no new news, the shares were as high as $24.98 — up 36% in 48 hours.
  • The cannabis rally continued into Monday, because something something coronavirus vaccine, even as Peloton was seeing its valuation slashed by a quarter in a single day.

The market euphoria on Monday was so extreme that hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was able to replicate exactly the same credit default swap bet, at exactly the same prices, that he made in February — the one where he turned $27 million into $2.6 billion in the space of less than a month.

  • The pandemic is much more out of control now than it was in February, and everybody knows how far prices can fall, because we saw them do just that in the spring. Yet Ackman's counterparties don't seem to have learned anything from their February mistake.

Between the lines: A lot of momentum trades got severely unwound on Monday, with moves as large as 15 standard deviations, according to Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott.

  • It was almost certainly a day where fortunes were made and lost at long-short hedge funds. As the Wall Street Journal reports, "value stocks beat expensive growth stocks by the widest margin of any single day since the 1930s."
  • Individual long-term buy-and-hold investors, however, were, as ever, perfectly fine ignoring the market entirely.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
5 mins ago - World

Pompeo to make unprecedented visit to West Bank settlement

Pompeo (L) and Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Photo: Jim Young/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit the Golan Heights and an Israeli settlement in the West Bank next week, both firsts for a U.S. secretary of state.

Why it matters: Since 1967, all previous U.S. administrations have treated the West Bank and Golan Heights as occupied territory.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

America's coronavirus complacency

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The long-feared autumn spike in coronavirus cases has arrived, both in Europe and in the U.S. — and there's a huge difference in how the two regions are reacting. Europe is on an emergency footing, while America ... isn't.

Why it matters: We've seen this movie before, and we've seen the need for coordinated government action, from public-health agencies to fiscal policy to monetary policy. That's happening in Europe. It's not happening here.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top GOP senators say Biden should have access to classified briefings

A growing number of Republican senators, including members of GOP leadership, said Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden should get the intelligence briefings that he is currently unable to receive because of President Trump's refusal to accept the election results.

Why it matters: Only four GOP senators have acknowledged Biden as the next president, with the rest saying the appropriate legal processes should be allowed to play out. But even the ones still supporting President Trump's legal fight are pushing for Biden to begin to receive classified briefings for national security reasons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow