50 mins ago - Economy & Business

The SPAC boom is starting to crack

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The SPAC boom is beginning to show its first cracks, as several private equity-sponsored efforts have needed to downsize.

Driving the news: Cerberus yesterday shrunk the anticipated IPO for its telecom-focused SPAC from $400 million to $300 million.

  • Riverstone Holdings' third SPAC yesterday raised $200 million in its IPO, after downsizing from $300 million.
  • H.I.G. Capital filed to raise $450 million for a SPAC in late September, but on Thursday cut the proposed size to $325 million.
  • MPM Capital raised $85 million for its debut SPAC Thursday, after originally filing to raise $100 million.

To be sure, plenty of private equity-sponsored SPACs have continued to hit their targets, and some have even upsized. But the offering glut has let investors become a bit more choosy — if only for allocation reasons, given the relatively low upfront risk — and private equity is increasingly finding itself on the short end.

  • One banking source suggests that there are concerns that private equity prowess won't always translate to the public markets, particularly when put up against SPACs from hedge fund managers and former CEOs of listed companies.
  • Another adds that private equity investors focus mostly on their "day jobs," whereas the SPACs are viewed as opportunistic second fiddles.
  • Historical performance data on PE-backed SPACs vs. the pack is considered anachronistic, since the SPAC market has never before seen this sort of volume.

The bottom line: The SPAC space is evolving fast, and what's true today could be false tomorrow. But right now there's a flight toward sponsors that don't spend most of their time taking companies private.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The green tsunami

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The most shocking pre-election result neither side can dispute is in: Democrats are destroying Republicans in truly historic ways in fundraising. 

Why it matters: Money can’t buy elections, but it sure helps. And Joe Biden and a half dozen Senate Democratic candidates are bathing in cash, often with 2x or 3x advantages over their opponents. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 5 million infections.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Florida breaks record for in-person early voting

Voters wait in line at John F. Kennedy Public Library in Hialeah, Florida on Oct. 19. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

More Floridians cast early ballots for the 2020 election on Monday than in the first day of in-person early voting in 2016, shattering the previous record by over 50,000 votes, Politico reports.

The big picture: Voters have already cast over 31 million ballots in early voting states as of Tuesday, per the U.S. Elections Project database by Michael McDonald, an elections expert at the University of Florida.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow