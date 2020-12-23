Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The record-breaking stimulus

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The latest COVID-19 relief package is much smaller than most Democrats wanted, and is less than half the size of the CARES Act that was passed earlier this year.

Yes, but: Put the two together, and the amount of stimulus passed by Congress in 2020 would dwarf any previous U.S. government spending program — even the New Deal.

Why it matters: President Trump's suggestion that he might not sign the bill without changes throws the whole package into doubt.

  • But even if that gets resolved, Team Biden has made it clear that they want massive new rounds of stimulus in 2021, directing money to state and local governments as well as executing on their promises to "build back better" with a multi-trillion-dollar investment program.
  • All of that spending would come on top of $2.9 trillion of stimulus passed in 2020 — an amount equivalent to a whopping 14.5% of GDP.

The big picture: Before this year, America's largest-ever spending program was Barack Obama's American Recovery and Reinvestment Act — which clocked in at just over $1 trillion, in today's money.

  • On a per-capita basis, or as a percentage of GDP, the record was held by Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal of 1933-35, which spent about $6,680 of today's dollars for every living American. That amounted to 12.6% of GDP at the time.
  • Both records could be smashed this year, with stimulus so far totaling some $8,845 per American. And if Biden gets his way, there's a lot more to come.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Dec 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package

Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The House and Senate passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding measure Monday night after months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: The bill’s passage comes before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures were set to expire on January 1. It also staves off a government shutdown.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus payments

A screenshot of President Trump making the announcement. Photo: President Trump/Twitter

President Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement could delay desperately needed aid for millions of Americans if Trump decides not to sign the package as it stands. It also risks a government shutdown on Dec. 28.

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Updated Dec 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

The House on Monday released the text of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion government spending bill that Congress expects to pass before the holidays.

The state of play: The House will move quickly to pass the bill on Monday night, with the Senate likely to stay late to vote in the early hours of Tuesday morning. This gives lawmakers and their staff just hours to review a 5,593-page bill — one of the largest rescue packages in U.S. history.

